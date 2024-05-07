Nexxen International (NEXN) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nexxen International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -37.53 Nexxen International Competitors $8.93 billion $1.91 billion 59.84

Nexxen International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -151.37% -40.46% -8.36%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexxen International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1047 4452 10233 289 2.61

Nexxen International presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.66%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 13.04%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

