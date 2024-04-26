Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 6.2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 109,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 73,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Midnight Sun Mining

In related news, Director Allan John Fabbro sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$106,991.00. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.