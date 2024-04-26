Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.07

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 697136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after buying an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $24,273,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

