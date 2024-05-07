Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.09 and last traded at $170.55. Approximately 9,544,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 30,514,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 109,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 43,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

