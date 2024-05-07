Seele-N Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $181.41 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $498,094.43 and approximately $181.41 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,106.64 or 0.99921900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008407 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, "Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

