Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 5.7%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 96,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 494,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50.
About Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,486 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.
