Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.45.

UAA stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

