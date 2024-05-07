Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. 133,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 48,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.22. The company has a market cap of C$114.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

