Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Up 20.4%

Shares of Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) rose 20.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 1,115,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,573,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33 ($0.03).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.91 million, a P/E ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38.

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

