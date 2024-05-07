CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 1.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $56.28. 395,940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,751,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,078.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock worth $6,132,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

