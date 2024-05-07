Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.29. 10,166,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,944,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

