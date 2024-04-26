Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 434.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 947,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 501,740 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 578,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after acquiring an additional 314,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 92,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000.

NYSE EVT traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $22.94. 74,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

