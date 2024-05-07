Analysts Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $69.21

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,401,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,005,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 736,345 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

