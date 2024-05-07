Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

