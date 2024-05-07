Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust Price Performance
Shares of MPW opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74.
Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Properties Trust
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.