AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. AerSale had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Stock

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. AerSale has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $16.98.

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 35,277 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $265,283.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 48,077 shares of company stock valued at $352,363 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

