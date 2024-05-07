Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.

Genie Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

