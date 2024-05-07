Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.39%.
Genie Energy Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $30.90.
Genie Energy Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNE
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genie Energy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.