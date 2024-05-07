Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 4.7% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLCO opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

