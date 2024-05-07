American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 199,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

