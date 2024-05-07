Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $661.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $661.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $685.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cintas has a 12-month low of $456.57 and a 12-month high of $704.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $653.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $601.18.

Cintas shares are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.