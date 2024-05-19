Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.20% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $188,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
SPE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,488. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
