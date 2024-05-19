SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 712,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

