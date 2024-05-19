Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 44 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, with a total value of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit purchased 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $505.33. The company had a trading volume of 878,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,311. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

