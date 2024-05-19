Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 286 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,346.2% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 113,204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 59,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 72,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,799,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,046. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $196.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total value of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

