SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 331,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,094. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.