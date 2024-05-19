SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,764 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock remained flat at $20.02 on Friday. 1,878,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,502. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

