Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.42

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.42 and traded as low as $17.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 67,751 shares.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Sonic Healthcare Company Profile
Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.
