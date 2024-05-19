Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Increases Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

WLKP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $785.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $158,418.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,135.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 41,408 shares of company stock valued at $917,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

