Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.1% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $162.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The stock has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

