ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.93. ProQR Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 63,742 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

