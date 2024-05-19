Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Has $565,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,754,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,984. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

