Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 323,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,073,000 after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. 553,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.