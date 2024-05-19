Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

BR traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,019. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.