Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Asana by 25.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

