Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 9,949 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,187,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,465,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,089,000 after purchasing an additional 848,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 729,306 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,803,000 after buying an additional 720,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.