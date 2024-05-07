Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

