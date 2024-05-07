1,128 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.94.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

