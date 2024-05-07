Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Declares $8.75 Quarterly Dividend

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Booking has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Booking to earn $210.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $35.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,605.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,370. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,526.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,412.40. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,844.48.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

