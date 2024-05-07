Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.465-2.490 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.880-4.980 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.38. 5,687,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

