14,782 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,099,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 363,701 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,617,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,031,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

