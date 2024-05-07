Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $782,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,509,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,113. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.