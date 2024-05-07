3,620 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,135,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,824. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,103,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,082 shares of company stock valued at $63,970,010 over the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.