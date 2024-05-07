Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $798,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 165.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVR were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth about $62,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,045,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $129.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7,754.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7,746.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,060.58. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,916,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,340.01, for a total value of $3,515,864.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,426,016.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total value of $3,696,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $46,978,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

