Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $295,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 275,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,258.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $41.98. 2,656,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

