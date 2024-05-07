Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. 690,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,473. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

