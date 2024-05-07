ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.5%.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 750,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,681. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

