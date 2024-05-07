Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,400 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 65,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $777.77. 2,863,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,049. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $419.80 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $760.96 and a 200-day moving average of $673.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

