Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. Fortive comprises about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 1,443,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

