Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,842,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

