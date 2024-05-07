Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,134 shares of company stock worth $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.72. 392,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $150.38. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

