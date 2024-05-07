Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.76 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 857,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 78,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

ABBV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,151,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,423. The company has a market capitalization of $287.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.